Yesterday was practice — today the vaccine rollout hits second-gear

Yesterday was just for practice, today marks the start of the real Covid vaccine dash at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

On Wednesday the hospital did a test run of 20 shots of the 80,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines which arrived in the country on Tuesday evening.

At 3pm the media witnessed the day's last five recipients starting with the hospital CEO, Dr Mathabo Mathebula, who got her jab at 3.30pm.

The hospital must now vaccinate about 1,300 health workers by the end of next week.

Steve Biko was one of two hospitals, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg, to receive the first tranche of the vaccines in Gauteng, which was proudly witnessed by premier David Makhura in his usual flamboyant attire.

Earlier Makhura had witnessed Baragwanath Hospital dole out 28 vaccines with the first shot in the province being administered to Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi — wearing an equally bright shirt to celebrate a new day in the fight against the coronavirus.

When the team arrived at room 91304 — where the vaccines were administered, Dr Mathabo Mathebula was ready to face the needle.