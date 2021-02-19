South Africa

Crime stats: murder and rape increased in past three months

19 February 2021 - 13:12
Police minister Bheki Cele reported on Friday that murder stats increased during the three months ending in December 2020.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

In the three months from October to December last year, the country saw a 6.6% increase in the murder rate.

This is according to the third quarter national crime statistics, covering the period between level 1 and adjusted level 3 lockdown, which kicked in in mid-December.

On Friday police minister Bheki Cele said the statistics expose some of the gaps that exist in policing certain crime categories.

“The national crime statistics from October to December 2020 do not paint a good picture and hence force us as the police to dig deep and put the shoulder to the wheel.

“This means 389 more people were killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year,” said Cele.

Mpumalanga recorded the highest increase of 13.7% when compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Limpopo, the North West and the Northern Cape recorded a decline in murder cases.

Data showed 193 murders were as a result of domestic violence.

According to the stats, the top four causes of the deaths are arguments, robberies at households and businesses, mob justice incidents and gang-related killings.

“A total of 2,481 people were murdered in public places like on the street, in an open field, parking areas and abandoned buildings and 1,643 murders occurred at the home of the victim or of the perpetrator.”

Liquor outlets were the third most likely place to be killed in the country.

Overall, contact crimes committed against a person decreased by 1.4%, Cele said.

A 5% increase has been recorded for sexual offences.

Cele said 12,218 people were raped between October and December last year.

“This is an increase of 181 cases, amounting to a 1.5% increase compared to the previous reporting period.

“More than 4,900 of the rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the rapist.”

Cele revealed that  570 rapes were domestic violence-related and 547 rape cases in this category involved female victims and 23 were males.

Inanda and Umlazi in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape’s Lusikisiki police stations recorded the most rape cases.

