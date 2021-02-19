Crime stats: murder and rape increased in past three months

In the three months from October to December last year, the country saw a 6.6% increase in the murder rate.

This is according to the third quarter national crime statistics, covering the period between level 1 and adjusted level 3 lockdown, which kicked in in mid-December.

On Friday police minister Bheki Cele said the statistics expose some of the gaps that exist in policing certain crime categories.

“The national crime statistics from October to December 2020 do not paint a good picture and hence force us as the police to dig deep and put the shoulder to the wheel.

“This means 389 more people were killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year,” said Cele.