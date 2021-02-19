South Africa

Dad finds son dead at the wheel after e-hailing driver shot in PE

Family man gunned down

19 February 2021 - 10:33 By Riaan Marais
E-hailing driver Garrison Snayers, 30, was shot dead in New Brighton on Wednesday evening. He leaves behind his two children Gabby, 7, and Mika, 4
Image: Supplied

A routine pickup for an e-hailing driver ended in brutal murder on Wednesday night, leaving a father distraught as he fought the realisation that the man hunched over the steering wheel, fatally shot and bleeding, was his son.

In that moment, all the hopes and dreams the close-knit family had carried for Garrison Snayers, an aspirant police officer and dedicated father to two young children, were crushed.

Snayers, 30, was shot while still seated in his vehicle in Madala Street in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday evening, shortly after completing a drop-off as an e-hailing driver.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

X