South Africa

Electricity price hike a blow for Soweto residents

‘Increase will deter more people from paying’

19 February 2021 - 11:10

Residents in Soweto say the 15.63% electricity tariff increase will cripple them.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) was this week ordered by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to allow Eskom to recover R10bn in allowable revenue from consumers in the 2021/2022 financial year, throwing ordinary citizens into turmoil.

Snake Park residents told Sowetan the increase will deter them from paying for electricity.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Eskom needs to impose more price hikes to become profitable, says CEO

Power utility Eskom says it would have to impose an additional 15% tariff hike in the 2023 financial year, and resolve the existing municipal debt, ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘Eskom is a problem child’: Scopa on procurement deviation requests worth R68.7bn in a single quarter

Eskom under the stewardship of CEO André de Ruyter is the champion of requests for deviation from normal procurement laws to the tune of R68.7bn in a ...
Politics
2 days ago

Load-shedding far from over, as Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom predicts power shortfall for next five years

Eskom is projecting an energy shortfall of up to 6,000 megawatts in the next five years, which means load-shedding appears far from over.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. Alan Winde to amend liquor act to curb Western Cape’s 'deadly relationship with ... South Africa
  5. Parliamentary officials back up story of lawyer accusing Bongani Bongo of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X