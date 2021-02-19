'It's safe to say the future is now the present': Mzansi reacts to IEB matric results

The class of 2020 is beaming with excitement after the release of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results..

On Friday, the IEB announced that the class of 2020 achieved a pass rate of 98.07%, a slight decline from last year’s 98.82%.

The board attributed the results to good, solid teaching and learning before grade 12.

“These achievements are proof that the grade 12 year on its own does not provide the understanding, perseverance and resilience needed to achieve excellent results in the matric year, but that is the culmination of work and learning over 12 or 13 years of quality schooling,” said the board's CEO Anne Oberholzer.

Oberholzer said 88.42% (compared to 89.51% in 2019) of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, 8.14% (vs 7.91% in 2019) qualified for entry to diploma study and 1.51% (vs 1.4% in 2019) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.