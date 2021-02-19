'It's safe to say the future is now the present': Mzansi reacts to IEB matric results
The class of 2020 is beaming with excitement after the release of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results..
On Friday, the IEB announced that the class of 2020 achieved a pass rate of 98.07%, a slight decline from last year’s 98.82%.
The board attributed the results to good, solid teaching and learning before grade 12.
“These achievements are proof that the grade 12 year on its own does not provide the understanding, perseverance and resilience needed to achieve excellent results in the matric year, but that is the culmination of work and learning over 12 or 13 years of quality schooling,” said the board's CEO Anne Oberholzer.
Oberholzer said 88.42% (compared to 89.51% in 2019) of the cohort achieved entry to degree study, 8.14% (vs 7.91% in 2019) qualified for entry to diploma study and 1.51% (vs 1.4% in 2019) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.
She said the impact of Covid-19 on the schooling population, while not immediately clear in the numbers, saw several learners withdraw from the year and postpone completion of grade 12 until 2021.
“It is interesting to note that the hard lockdown had differing impacts across schools within the IEB,” she said.
“Some schools were able to make a smooth transition to online teaching and learning as they had the resources available and in fact, had already been using them in the normal course of events. Their teachers were experienced in this mode of delivery, as were their learners who had access to devices and stable internet connectivity.”
Gauteng had more than 50% of the IEB pupils (7,068), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2,201), the Western Cape (1,358), the Eastern Cape (612), Mpumalanga (385), Limpopo (435), the North West (374), the Free State (155) and the Northern Cape (60).
On social media, the hashtag #MatricResults2020 topped the trending list as many shared how pleased they were with their results.
When my own will power and strength couldn't go on anymore, God said, "I see you." #MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/rmItm1HYLv— BUY ME ICYPARK🥺❄ (@AtlegangDikgang) February 19, 2021
Well done Sinazo u,,u did us proud gal👍✊✊ #MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/wV9d8ZbaIY— Eddygold (@Eddygol97605908) February 19, 2021
I think it's safe to say the future is now the present.😤🔥🔥🔥🙏🏿 they went in hard and got out with all of it 🔥🔥🙇♂️🙆♂️🙇♂️🙆♂️🙇♂️🙆♂️🙇♂️🙆♂️🙇♂️ God bless them and other #Matric2020 #matricresults2020 #Matric2020 pic.twitter.com/FS7r9NJuZD— peace_the_boy (@peace_the_boy) February 19, 2021
The O’Undaunted! They did it Joe!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/CEvVXIDUre— Refilwe Digoamaje (@ms_refilwe_d) February 19, 2021
Hats off to the #ClassOf2020! Our matriculants achieved a 100% pass rate, with a whopping 357 distinctions coming from 126 students 🏆#Matric2020 #MatricResults #LuxVitaCaritas#MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/vDJPR7Pyfl— St John's College (@stjohns_college) February 18, 2021
Yoh being an NSC student and waiting for the matric results is so stressful 😣😣Congratulations to all IEB students 💥💥💥#matricresults2020— Reitumetse Makua (@RMK_SA1) February 18, 2021
NSC kids watching IEB kids tweet about their distinctions and 98.07% pass rate #MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/TBaY5RyYRZ— . (@IAmLadyWraith) February 19, 2021
My daughter passed her Matric with Bachelor’s Degree, next week we going to Port Alfred Pilot School— Mzulu❤️Phaqa (@msihlez123) February 19, 2021
Bakhula Masishane#MatricResults2020 pic.twitter.com/c6PTA0nGLv
If you failed, don't kill yourself tu!! Go reWrite!! Killing your self coz you failed style has expired #matricresults2020 pic.twitter.com/xheDrFsI4L— Blessing🇿🇦 (@Predator_rsa) February 19, 2021
Let us encourage class of 2020 that no matter how bad is the results we do not commit suicide, we try again and again until we get it right. Life is more important than a piece of paper than you can change within a year. #matricresults2020— Itumeleng Sedukanelo (@IAmTheGreatestS) February 19, 2021