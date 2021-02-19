Lengthy postponement in Free State asbestos tender fraud case

It will be a lengthy wait before ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule and his co-accused confirm or deny their involvement in the Free State asbestos roofing tender scandal.

On Friday, the 11 accused and five companies implicated in the case made a brief appearance before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court before their case was postponed to 11 August for pre-trial proceedings.

The high-profile case has since been moved to the high court.

The almost seven-month long postponement comes as this is the only available date when the legal teams are available.

The accused face more than 70 counts of fraud, theft, attempted theft, corruption in contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, money laundering and contravention of asbestos regulations promulgated in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

