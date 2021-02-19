SA's Covid-19 cases now exceed 1.5 million

SA has recorded 1,500,677 cumulative cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an update on Friday evening that the death toll in the country had climbed to 48,859.

There were 151 more Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24-hour cycle. The deaths according to province were: Eastern Cape (12), Free State (21), Gauteng (43), KwaZulu-Natal (40), Limpopo (one), Mpumalanga (eight), North West (zero), Northern Cape (zero) and Western Cape (26).

“Our recoveries now stand at 1,406,907, representing a recovery rate of 93,7%," said Mkhize.