South Africa

Suspects arrested while 'trying to sell elephant tusks' at King Shaka International Airport

19 February 2021 - 21:11
The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Durban arrested six men aged between 27 and 40 yesterday, 18 February 2021 for possession of elephant tusks and contravention of the National Environmental Management of the Biodiversity Act.
The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Durban arrested six men aged between 27 and 40 yesterday, 18 February 2021 for possession of elephant tusks and contravention of the National Environmental Management of the Biodiversity Act.
Image: Nicholas Georgiadis

Six men arrested while allegedly searching for a buyer for elephant tusks at King Shaka International Airport in Durban are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The men, aged between 27 and 40 years, were arrested on Thursday by a Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in Durban for possession of elephant tusks and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted at the airport, acting on information about suspects with elephant tusks.

He said three men were intercepted while driving into the airport and a search was conducted.

“Two elephant tusks were found inside their vehicle and they were immediately arrested after they failed to provide the reason for them possessing parts of endangered species. The recovered tusks weighed 8.1kg and have an estimated street value of R200,000,” said Mogale.

Mogale said the investigation led police to a lodge in Durban North where three more men were arrested.

“Their vehicle was seized for further investigation. It was further discovered that the suspects were in Durban searching for a buyer of the tusks,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Crime stats: murder and rape increased in past three months

In the three months from October to December last year, the country saw a 6.6 % increase in the murder rate.
News
9 hours ago

Police watchdog launches investigation after domestic violence suspect jumps out of window in Hillbrow

Ipid is investigating a case of murder after a man accused of domestic violence seemingly jumped out of a fifth floor window at a Hillbrow flat on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  5. Attorney in Ace Magashule’s office when he was premier now in dock too South Africa

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X