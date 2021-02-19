South Africa

WATCH | ‘I will stand by him until the end of my life’: Magashule supporters travel from across SA for court hearing

19 February 2021 - 15:02 By TimesLIVE

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was granted bail in November last year for his alleged involvement in the R255m Free State asbestos roofing corruption scandal.

Hundreds of supporters and top ANC officials who believe Magashule is innocent rallied outside the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court while waiting for him to address them on Friday morning.

Magashule greeted the crowd after his court appearance but did not make a formal address, as advised by his lawyers.

Joe Maswanganyi, an ANC member, said Magashule could not be seen to be breaking lockdown regulations.

Supporters travelled from across the country to rally behind the former Free State premier.

TimesLIVE spoke to members of the crowd to ask why showing up for the court appearance was important for them.

TimesLIVE

