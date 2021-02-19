Workers 'used bare hands' to help reach the dead at ArcelorMittal plant

“When we retrieved the first body, I had hope that my two colleagues were still alive.”

These were the thoughts of an ArcelorMittal employee as piles of rubble were cleared, some of it with bare hands, after the collapse of a 90-metre stack at the steel producer's plant in Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday.

“Hours later, when we retrieved the second body in a worse state than the first one I lost energy and hope,” the employee told TimesLIVE.

Three workers were fatally injured after being buried under a massive pile of rubble.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) named the deceased in a statement as Thami Molefe, Shart Mofokeng and Mpho Madomesa.

TimesLIVE has not been able to contact their families.

Speaking outside their union office in Vanderbijlpark, two employees from the plant recalled using their bare hands to remove debris during the search.

“I had just arrived for my morning shift about 8am when I was greeted by barricades. I was informed that there was an explosion and three employees were trapped underneath,” he said.

“I found two mobile cranes on site, one was used as a man cage while another was used to rig out any heavy material in the damaged rooms.”

When the first body was retrieved, “he had a gash on the head ... it is clear he got hit by falling steel rubble ... I had hoped that we [were] going to find them alive,” said the other employee.

“When the body was removed by the police forensic unit, we started digging through the rubble again ... We found the second body ... he was bad compared to the first,” they explained.