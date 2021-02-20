Hospital ward for pangolins aims to tip the scales against poaching

“When they come to us they have been in a cage, backpack or bucket without water or food for many days. Some for up to a month,” said Karin Lourens, the vet who founded the hospital four years ago with rehabilitation specialist Nicci Wright.

“Besides being malnourished and dehydrated they often have hidden complications like pneumonia and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Wright said pangolins are shy, solitary and sensitive animals. “Their trauma isn’t just physical but psychological too. Treating their emotional scars is a vital part of the pangolin healing process.”

The plan for the new ward was disclosed on the eve of Saturday's World Pangolin Day by Investec, which said the project was an extension of its eight-year-old Rhino Lifeline.

An article on Investec's website said the hospital has treated 138 Temminck’s pangolins since it opened, with up to 10 patients at one time.

Because pangolins are solitary and nocturnal, Lourens said it was best to treat them away from the hospital's noise and temperature fluctuations.