Judge criticises North West MEC over purge of gambling board

A forensic report into the North West Gambling Board was thrown out on Friday by the high court in Mahikeng.

Board members approached the court on July 30 asking it to review and declare unconstitutional a decision by the provincial finance department to appoint the forensic firm in March 2019 and set aside the findings.

The North West economic development MEC Keneetswe Mosenogi relied on the report's findings about misconduct and irregular expenditure to remove five members from the board.