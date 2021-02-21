10,000 health-care workers vaccinated in just four days

Less than a week after the country launched its vaccination programme against Covid-19, more than 10,000 health-care workers in SA have been vaccinated.

At least 3,000 of those who had been vaccinated by Saturday were from the private health-care sector.

On Sunday, the national health department said that through the Sisonke early access programme, one-third of the first 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines would be allocated to the private sector over the next 14 days.

“All health-care workers irrespective of where they work need to be vaccinated. This is critical and is aligned with the national prioritisation framework for phase 1 of the national vaccine rollout programme,” said department spokesperson Popo Maja.

“The collaboration with the private sector culminated in the first round of private sector health-care worker vaccinations being delivered on February 20, 2021.”