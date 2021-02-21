South Africa

Indonesian fisherman evacuated from trawler off Durban coast

21 February 2021 - 10:59
A National Sea Rescue Institute crew evacuated a Indonesian fisherman from a fishing trawler, near Durban on Saturday
A National Sea Rescue Institute crew evacuated a Indonesian fisherman from a fishing trawler, near Durban on Saturday
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A crew member of a Japanese fishing trawler had to be evacuated during the early hours of Saturday after he developed a medical condition.

The National Sea Rescue Institute in Durban and paramedics were placed on alert on Friday night to prepare for the evacuation operation from the trawler which was in deep waters.

“A 55-year-old Indonesian fisherman on-board the vessel was reported to have sustained a medical condition ... and it was deemed necessary for the patient evacuation operation to take place as soon as possible.

“The vessel was requested to head towards the nearest port: Durban,” the NSRI said in a statement.

A rescue crew was dispatched just before 6am on Saturday to meet the vessel five nautical miles offshore, where the fisherman was transferred to a sea rescue craft and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

German couple save life of second bather at Wilderness Beach

Bjoern von Bismarck grabbed his bodyboard and dived into the surf without hesitating when he saw a man being swept out to sea at Wilderness Beach in ...
News
1 week ago

Four drownings, several near-deaths recorded after beaches reopen

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned South Africans to exercise caution when swimming at beaches following deaths and near-drownings at the ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng holidaymaker rescued after paddle-ski capsizes during KZN fishing expedition

A Gauteng holidaymaker was rescued by two Good Samaritans after his paddle-ski capsized while fishing at Cape Vidal, near the KwaZulu-Natal town of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  2. It's over: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family World
  3. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  4. Attorney in Ace Magashule’s office when he was premier now in dock too South Africa
  5. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X