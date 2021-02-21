South Africa

KZN nurses traumatised after being hijacked and robbed by armed men

21 February 2021 - 15:44
Two nurses were ambushed and hijacked outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday
Two nurses were ambushed and hijacked outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Two nurses — part of a roving HIV/Aids health team — were left traumatised after they were ambushed and hijacked outside Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala described the incident  as “barbaric and shameful”, at a media briefing on Sunday.

He said the incident happened near Thornville on Friday morning.

“These nurses, aged 32 and 42, were part of the HIV/Aids roving team and had been transporting patients in the Hopewell area.

“When they got to a remote part of the road, they came under attack from three armed men who were travelling in a white bakkie. The men blocked the nurses' path, and forced them off the road.

“They abducted them and drove them to a secluded area where they took their valuables including handbags and cellphones and then dumped them near a bush.”

Zikalala said the men escaped in the nurses' state vehicle, a white Toyota Avanza.

“While we are grateful that these nurses were not physically harmed, it has nevertheless left them with psychological scars that will take time to overcome.

“This is a very barbaric, shameful and cowardly act and we urge anyone with information to urgently contact the police.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Dad finds son dead at the wheel after e-hailing driver shot in PE

A routine pickup for an e-hailing driver ended in brutal murder on Wednesday night, leaving a father distraught as he fought the realisation that the ...
News
2 days ago

Sharp traffic officers foil truck hijacking in progress

Alert members of the national traffic police thwarted the hijacking and robbery of a truck in Tshwane, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN e-hailing driver found dead at sports ground

The body of an e-hailing driver, who was allegedly hijacked and murdered, was discovered at a sports ground in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  2. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  3. It's over: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family World
  4. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  5. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X