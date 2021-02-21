SA’s intelligence chiefs at war as Muofhe fights back to clear his name

A recommendation to Ramaphosa by a High-Level Review Panel on SSA — led by Dr Sydney Mufamadi — that the SSA should do away with its current three DG system, will have the effect of rendering Jafta’s position obsolete.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “We are unable to discuss contracts publicly. With regards to the SSA structure I must refer you to the ministry.”

Mava Scott, who speaks for Jafta and the SSA, had not returned messages at the time of publishing.

This week, SSA domestic director-general, Adv Mahlodi Muofhe, slapped inspector-general of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, with a strongly-worded lawyer’s letter, demanding his withdrawal of what appears “badly-timed smear” against him.

Dintwe confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mongezi Ntanga, Muofhe’s lawyer, sent him the letter on Wednesday, in which Dintwe’s bona fides are questioned.

Dintwe survived a bruising battle with former spy boss Arthur Fraser, with the latter withdrawing Dintwe’s security clearance — a move that effectively was meant to render him unemployable by the country’s security cluster.

A source close to Muofhe said: “Look, everything looks normal on the surface, but there is a major war under way in the intelligence community. My view about Jafta’s performance at the state capture inquiry is that he was trying to make it hard for CR [Ramaphosa] to release him permanently from his current acting post. Projecting himself as a crusader against wanton corruption at the SSA ... how does CR just let him go? That seems, on one hand, a plain strategy.

“On another, Dintwe questioning Muofhe’s qualifications appeared a badly-timed smear tactic to render him questionable in the eyes of CR, who nonetheless seems set to elevate Muofhe to be the overall DG if Jafta’s contract is not renewed.”