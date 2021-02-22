South Africa

Bhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko dies in East London hospital

22 February 2021 - 08:53
Bhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko died last night after a short illness.
Bhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko died last night after a short illness.
Image: Supplied

Thandisizwe Diko, the chief of the Bhaca nation and husband of presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko, has died. 

Family member Zolile Makaula confirmed to TimesLIVE that he passed away in a hospital in East London after a short illness. 

“I can confirm he passed away last night in hospital,” he said, adding he could not provide further details. 

Diko was 43 years old.

“His death took us by surprise, usizimele usibali. This has left us devastated," his brother-in-law, Prince Vuluthuba Sangoni, told DispatchLIVE.

The KwaBhaca Great Kingdom confirmed his "untimely passing after a short illness."

"iSizwe samaBhaca and the Royal family are still coming to terms with this shocking and painful loss of our beloved father, son and husband," the statement read.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty's passing first became known. We thank you for keeping the family and iSizwes amaBhaca in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief."

Arrangements for the burial are yet to be arranged.

Khusela Diko is currently on special leave.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'It's the obsession for me' - Khusela Diko hits back as lookalike sparks rumours she's back in office

Diko faced backlash after speculation that she was back in the office, following a photo being shared of an unidentified woman seen standing behind ...
Politics
1 week ago

SIU still to recover R14m more from Diko company Ledla over dodgy PPE tender

The Special Investigating Unit still has to recover R14m from Ledla Structural, money which was irregularly awarded through a R139m personal ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. It's over: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family World
  4. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  5. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X