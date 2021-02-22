COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US nears 500,000 Covid-19 deaths
February 22 2021 - 08:24
Friend allegedly kills friend at unruly ‘after tears’ event
Spinning, attacking police officers and vehicles and a fatal shooting.
A 31-year-old man is expected to appear before the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Monday after he allegedly shot his 24-year-old friend who later succumbed to the gunshot wound in hospital.
Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the shooting took place at about 2pm on Saturday at Clewer near Witbank when the pair argued after attending a funeral.
February 22 2021 - 07:30
U.S. nears 500,000 Covid-19 deaths as Biden plans commemoration
The United States faces a dark milestone this week despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark a staggering half-million deaths, with President Joe Biden planning to memorialize the lives lost.
While the number of COVID-19 cases fell for the fifth straight week and officials scrambled to inoculate the population, the nation was poised to reach 500,000 deaths from the highly infectious respiratory disease.
-REUTERS
February 22 2021 - 07:00
Handling Covid-19 with no government clinic in sight
The Xhora Mouth area of the Eastern Cape is about 100km from Mthatha by car. The first 60km is a sporadically potholed tar road, the last 40km a dirt road.
There is no piped water in the area and the electricity grid has yet to reach it. Solar panels and water tanks are a common sight. And the hills fade from vivid green to light grey as they stretch endlessly into the distance, contrasting underdevelopment with breathtaking beauty.