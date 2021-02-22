Gauteng to review its booze regulations to curb ‘drinking sprees’ and crime, says David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the province is looking at tightening the sale of alcohol regulations beyond the current Covid-19 regulations.

Makhura, who was speaking during the official handover of 55 high-performance vehicles to police at the weekend, said alcohol was one of the contributing factors to crime in the province.

“One of the most serious sources of crime is alcohol,” said Makhura.

“Abuse of alcoholdoes not just fill hospital beds. Many of the crimes in our communities happen in the vicinity of places where people go on drinking sprees.

“Those who sell alcohol do not follow the licence regulations. I want to announce that the Gauteng provincial government will this year review the regulations governing the sale of alcohol, and we want to tighten them.”

He said the review does not mean another booze ban is looming, but it is designed to curb crime.

“Some shebeens selling liquor in our communities are located next to schools and crèches so we want to tighten the regulations around alcohol sales. We are not banning alcohol but we must tighten the regulations outside the situation of Covid-19,” said Makhura.