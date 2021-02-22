Handling Covid-19 with no government clinic in sight

“They don’t want to be lonely,” she says. “They don’t want to know if they are positive or not. If they have symptoms, they just want to take [herbal remedies] without testing.”

Wilkinson says it indicates a disadvantage to the familiarity the nomakhayas have with their communities. “They don’t have that extra bit of gravitas to make people listen to what [they] tell them to do,” she says, adding that some residents say the nomakhayas are trying to interfere in their business and so they don’t want them to visit every day.

“It’s not always easy for them. They don’t always have the respect of the community that we want them to have,” says Wilkinson.

In an effort to combat the stigma and misinformation around the virus, and to encourage people with symptoms not to fear getting tested, the Bulungula Community Radio station has a daily slot dedicated to Covid-19. During this time, the deejay encourages listeners to keep to safety precautions and provides information about isolation. Some days, Covid-19 survivors are interviewed to share their experience.

Despite the efforts of the nomakhayas and the radio station, residents are not diligent about keeping their distance or wearing masks.

High positivity rate, low serious infections

Despite this behaviour, Wilkinson says the health team has seen a surprisingly low number of serious infections. “We’ve got a positivity rate of [about] 38% and yet in the four villages, we’ve had two deaths.”

While it’s unclear what may be protecting the community, she says the people living in the four villages have extremely good cardiac health.

“You see an 81-year-old ploughing the field, walking up the hill. I mean, where do you see an 81-year-old in an urban setting doing that? People spend a huge amount of time outdoors, much more than you would in an urban or peri-urban area ... And so that’s also protective, even though people aren’t very good at wearing masks or keeping social distance,” she says.

The BI had screened 1,098 people and identified 221 with Covid-19 symptoms by January 8. It was by this time that there had been only two deaths in the area.

Going forward, Wilkinson’s highest priority is vaccines, “definitely for the health-care workers, and then community health workers and then also for the elderly. Then we really need to make sure that we roll out this vaccination when we get them, because often they just won’t come to the rural areas,” she says. “If we don’t get them by winter, we will have a third wave and we will have to manage things in the same way.”

This article was first published by New Frame.