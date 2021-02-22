Health-care workers clamouring to get Covid-19 vaccination urged to remain calm

Senior health experts driving SA's biggest inoculation programme have called for calm among health-care workers who fear missing out on the Covid-19 vaccine, saying that all of them will be helped.

Chaos erupted at Steve Biko Academic Hospital — one of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination sites — on Sunday when hundreds of health-care workers who had battled to register on an electronic vaccine data system descended on the site.

This saw many who had successfully registered on the system unable to get their jab and being turned away.

Last week the health department began rolling out its vaccination programme. The first phase, set to end in April, will see health-care workers inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

To date the vaccine has the highest efficacy rate against the Covid-19 variant circulating in SA.

The first 80,000 doses of the J&J vaccine arrived in the country on Wednesday.