Inside scoop: Matric 2020 pass rate dips amid Covid, single exam sitting for progressed pupils

SA's 2020 matric pass rate is expected to be between 75% and 76%, compared to the 81.3% achieved in 2019.

This is according to an impeccable source after Monday morning's meeting between the department of basic education and teacher unions, during which a technical report on the matric exams was presented.

The source said that the 75% or 76% pass rate would still not be a bad one “if one took into account the massive disruption to schooling as a result of Covid-19 last year”.

A total of 607,226 full-time candidates registered for the exams, with 578,000 eventually writing them.

According to the source, 74,000 more full-time candidates wrote the exams last year compared to the number of candidates who wrote in 2019.