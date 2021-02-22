South Africa

KZN girls die in double drowning tragedy

22 February 2021 - 08:15
Two young girls drowned in the Sezela dam in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday
Image: Supplied

Two young girls drowned while trying to save each other in the Sezela dam on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a team from Port Shepstone rescue services, the K9 unit and Medevac responded to a report about a double drowning at the dam, located in the vicinity of Scottburgh.

“A group of children were swimming when two girls, aged 12 and 15, got into difficulty and tried to help each other, but both drowned.”

Mbele said search and rescue dog Bear was used to locate the bodies of the two girls.

“A dive operation was conducted and both bodies were recovered at a depth of 7m.

“The bodies were handed over to Scottburgh police members at the scene.”

According to Statistics SA, fatal drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional death in the country, with children representing 30%.

Andrew Ingram of the National Sea Rescue Institute said when children are in or near  water “we believe there should be somebody dedicated to watching them, not distracted by their phone or chatting to others.

“Taking your eyes off children for even a few seconds could prove fatal. To make sure there is no misunderstanding about who is watching children, NSRI has developed a swimming monitor ID tag which can be downloaded from our website.”

He said a designated swimming monitor can wear the tag which has an emergency contact number on it and directions for basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

TimesLIVE

8-year-old girl survives near drowning after being hit by 'freak wave'

Lifeguards rescued an eight-year-old girl after she was struck by a freak wave while playing on a rock at Westbrook Beach, north of Durban.
News
22 hours ago

'I heard her screaming': policeman braves flooded river to rescue woman

“I heard the granny screaming in the bushy area, already inside the river asking for help.”
News
1 week ago

Four drownings, several near-deaths recorded after beaches reopen

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned South Africans to exercise caution when swimming at beaches following deaths and near-drownings at the ...
News
2 weeks ago

