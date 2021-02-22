KZN government condemns ‘senseless’ execution-style murders of Pietermaritzburg cops

The KwaZulu-Natal government has condemned the brutal murders of two police officers in Pietermaritzburg, saying the latest attack shows officers remain the targets of criminals.

Acting transport and community safety MEC Kwazi Mshengu has appealed to investigators to leave no stone unturned in the search for the men behind the execution-style murders of police sergeants Makhosaze Mdlangathi, 33, and Mfikelwa Mtolo, 36.

The off-duty officers, who were in a relationship, were apparently driving to Mtolo’s homestead on Saturday night when unknown suspects ambushed them at Taylor’s Halt near Pietermaritzburg.

About 30 pistol and rifle cartridges were found on the scene, and the couple had multiple gunshot wounds in their bodies. Their firearms were not found at the scene.

“It is disturbing that our police officers continue to be killed in such a brutal and senseless manner. We condemn the heinous double-murder of Sgt Mdlangathi and Sgt Mtolo, who were both very young and had a lot to offer the police service.

“These murders come days after another police officer was shot and killed while protecting a gender-based violence victim, which clearly demonstrates police continue to be targeted.