South Africa

KZN man in court for allegedly trying to sell San rock art

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
22 February 2021 - 11:03
The Hawks arrested a man after he advertised San rock art for sale on social media.
The Hawks arrested a man after he advertised San rock art for sale on social media.
Image: 123RF/Yury Birukou

A 48-year-old man was expected to appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Monday morning for allegedly attempting to sell San rock art.

The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team in Port Shepstone, together with the K9 unit, arrested the man on Thursday for illegally trading in an archaeological item contravening the National Heritage Resources Act.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the team responded to information received about a suspect, who had advertised San rock art for sale on social media in the south coast area.

“A search warrant was executed on the premises at Montague Road in Sea Park, which led to the arrest of the suspect in possession the San rock art on Thursday,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sars uncovers rhino horn worth R53m destined for Malaysia at OR Tambo

Sars said its customs detector dog unit identified a suspicious shipment while perusing cargo manifests at the airport's courier facility.
News
2 weeks ago

Residents fume as 'dangerous' Cape Town rock art destroyed

A spontaneous outcrop of rock sculptures in Kalk Bay has been demolished by the City of Cape Town due to concerns about public safety.
News
8 months ago

KwaZulu-Natal San rock art shelter declared a national heritage site

The Game Pass Rock Shelter in the Kamberg Nature Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a national heritage site.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. It's over: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family World
  4. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  5. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
X