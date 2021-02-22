South Africa

Man arrested for Eshowe family massacre

22 February 2021 - 17:16
The man was arrested for the murder of six family members. He used an axe to force open the door of the house.
A 36-year-old man who allegedly shot dead six relatives in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend was arrested on Monday.

It is alleged that the man arrived at the home of his relatives at Nkanini on Saturday at about 11pm, forced his way inside using an axe and then summoned family members  together.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said he had used the axe, found later inside, to force open the door.

“The suspect was armed with a pistol, which he used to kill six members of the family, aged eight to 70,” said Naicker.

Naicker said the suspect fled afterwards.

“Detectives worked around the clock and traced the suspect to Greytown this morning.”

He will be detained in Eshowe, where he is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court soon facing six counts of murder.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya commended the police for working around the clock to make the arrest.

