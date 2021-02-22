More than 10,000 arrested in KZN for not wearing face masks

More than 10,000 people have been arrested since December for not wearing face masks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker on Monday said the police and security forces arrested 14,653 people during multi-disciplinary operations across the province.

“Because of operations carried out from December 29 until February 21, 14,653 individuals were arrested for contraventions of level 3 lockdown regulations in the province. During the same period, 10,701 people were arrested in public spaces for not wearing a mask.

“Police arrested 2,884 people who have failed to comply with the curfew set out in the regulations. Operations also netted 741 people who were found to be transporting, selling or consuming liquor in a public space in contravention of the regulations,” he said.