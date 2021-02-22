South Africa

Trashed school not open

Windows smashed, wires cut, taps and toilet seats stolen

22 February 2021 - 10:18 By Yoliswa Sobuwa
Diepsloot Secondary School pupils have not resumed classes after the facility was vandalised during the holidays.
Diepsloot Secondary School pupils have not resumed classes after the facility was vandalised during the holidays.
Image: Supplied

More than 1,500 pupils from Diepsloot Secondary School, north of Johannesburg, are yet to resume classes after their school was vandalised during the holidays.

The school’s windows have been smashed, electric cables were cut and taps and toilet seats were stolen.

School governing body (SGB) chairperson Matome Monyemanedene, said they had no choice but to take the decision not to reopen the school as it presents a danger to pupils.

“The school was vandalised during the holidays. As a result it does not have windows, toilet seats and taps, and there are electric cables lying around. We also don’t have enough personal protective equipment for pupils. The teachers who came two weeks before the reopening of schools had to ask to use toilets in neighbouring houses,” Monyemanedene said.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng education probes 'mysterious' death of grade 7 Soweto pupil

The Gauteng education department has appointed an independent investigative body to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of Sibongiseni ...
News
3 days ago

IEB matric excellence is still in good health as pupils ace their exams

Private schools made the most of their online resources to ensure the pandemic made only a small dent
News
3 days ago

Anger as nearly 400 schools burgled and trashed in just 22 days

While there have been reports of liquor stores and food stores being vandalised during the coronavirus lockdown, it seems schools are the hardest hit.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. It's over: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family World
  4. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  5. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
X