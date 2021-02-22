Trashed school not open

More than 1,500 pupils from Diepsloot Secondary School, north of Johannesburg, are yet to resume classes after their school was vandalised during the holidays.

The school’s windows have been smashed, electric cables were cut and taps and toilet seats were stolen.

School governing body (SGB) chairperson Matome Monyemanedene, said they had no choice but to take the decision not to reopen the school as it presents a danger to pupils.

“The school was vandalised during the holidays. As a result it does not have windows, toilet seats and taps, and there are electric cables lying around. We also don’t have enough personal protective equipment for pupils. The teachers who came two weeks before the reopening of schools had to ask to use toilets in neighbouring houses,” Monyemanedene said.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.