Tshegofatso Pule: Hope for truth as father of her unborn child appears in court

As the rain poured down across Roodepoort on Monday morning, the family of Tshegofatso Pule came face-to-face with the man accused of being the mastermind behind her murder.

“It’s a reopening of old wounds that were beginning to heal,” Pule’s uncle Tumisang Katake said at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday morning.

Katake was speaking after the court appearance of Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, the father of Pule’s unborn child.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Shoba was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.