Angry parents blame school principal for pupils’ poor performance

23 February 2021 - 11:09 By Peter Ramothwala
Sowetan has been reliably informed the principal has been absent since last week, allegedly fearing for her safety. Stock photo.
A school in rural Limpopo has entered a second week without a principal after angry parents chased her away, allegedly over pupils’ poor performance and an unfair process of promoting pupils to the next classes.

It is alleged parents at Ramotshinyadi Secondary School outside Tzaneen have blamed the principal for a low pass rate and failing to promote qualifying pupils to the next grades.

Sowetan has been reliably informed the principal has been absent since last week, allegedly fearing for her safety.

Several parents and pupils confirmed the principal was chased away.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous said the principal was whisked away from the school by the police last Tuesday.

