Beer Association calls for tax relief ahead of budget speech

The Beer Association of SA (Basa) has called on finance minister Tito Mboweni to offer the industry some tax relief ahead of his budget speech on Wednesday.

The association, whose members include the Craft Brewers' Association of SA, Heineken SA and SA Breweries (SAB), said tax relief is the least the government can do to help its members, whose businesses have been devastated by the three bans on alcohol trading.

“To help rebuild the local beer industry, we are calling on minister Mboweni to make a commitment not to increase excise taxes for the forthcoming financial year,” said the association.

“At the very least, we call on him to commit to a below-inflation increase in excise taxes on beer. We need to save jobs and livelihoods, but we cannot do so without any targeted relief from government.”

Basa said small craft breweries were hit the hardest by the three blanket bans on alcohol and most have no certainty of survival beyond the end of February.