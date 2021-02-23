MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now
Get instant access to your results on our matric website
The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams. The matric class of 2020 have achieved a pass rate of 76.2%‚ a drop from 81.3% in the previous year.
PLEASE NOTE: Western Cape results will only be released after 12pm today.
HOW IT WORKS: Enter your exam number to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.
You can also type your school's name to see more information about how your entire class performed, and see how your province fared.
