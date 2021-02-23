COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US mourns half a million lives lost to coronavirus
February 23 2021 - 07:26
U.S. mourns half a million lives lost to coronavirus
Over half a million people have died of coronavirus in the United States, as the country races to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents before new variants of the deadly disease become widespread.
More people have died in the United States due to COVID-19 than any other country in the world. With 4% of the world's population, the United States has 20% of all COVID deaths and one of the highest rates of deaths per 100,000 residents, exceeded by only a few countries such as Belgium, the United Kingdom and Italy.
-REUTERS
February 23 2021 - 07:00
SA mall operators will continue to provide Covid-19 rental relief
Two of SA's prime commercial property owners will extend rental relief to struggling tenants this year, in a sign the affect of Covid-19 is far from over for hard-hit real estate firms, though they see the tide turning at the end of 2021.
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) and Redefine Properties — owners of some prominent commercial real estate in Johannesburg and Cape Town — said they would have to provide rental relief for longer.
SA's commercial real estate sector — with its collection of high-rise office spaces and huge shopping malls — has been among the country's worst hit, along with travel and tourism.