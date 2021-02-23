COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US mourns half a million lives lost to coronavirus

February 23 2021 - 07:26

U.S. mourns half a million lives lost to coronavirus

Over half a million people have died of coronavirus in the United States, as the country races to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents before new variants of the deadly disease become widespread.

More people have died in the United States due to COVID-19 than any other country in the world. With 4% of the world's population, the United States has 20% of all COVID deaths and one of the highest rates of deaths per 100,000 residents, exceeded by only a few countries such as Belgium, the United Kingdom and Italy.

-REUTERS