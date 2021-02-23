Drone joins search for missing woman as police find body on Table Mountain

A team operating a drone was called in on Tuesday to help search for a woman from Stellenbosch who went missing on Table Mountain at the weekend.

Western Cape emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Deanna Bessick said a missing person's report had been opened with the police.

“The woman has been missing since Monday ... She was seen walking up the mountain on Friday February 19 and her bag was found during the early hours of Saturday on top of the mountain, in the Fountain Ravine area. The drone is being flown down to conduct a search,” she said.

The drone was operated by the EMS drone rescue project team.

Meanwhile, as the search continued, the police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the body of an unidentified woman had been located on Table Mountain. Spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the identity of the person would be confirmed once a DNA test had been conducted.

According to a Facebook post by the missing woman's daughter, she was last seen around 6pm on Saturday at India Venster.

She was wearing a black shirt, black ski pants, brown shoes, and had a navy or black backpack. She has blonde hair in the style of a bob and was reportedly wearing a red hat.

People with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the police.

TimesLIVE