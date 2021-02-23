Hawks nab 12 for disability grant fraud in Tzaneen

The Hawks arrested 12 suspects for alleged disability grant fraud and corruption in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said in 2018 and 2019 Sassa officials colluded with an intermediary to recruit ineligible people in the Tzaneen area to register for disability grant at a fee.

Maluleke said the investigation revealed that over 21 people were recruited and each paid a R3,500 gratification fee. The department suffered a loss of over R300,000 due to these illegal activities.

Among the suspects arrested are three Sassa officials, an intermediary and eight ineligible Sassa beneficiaries.

The 12 suspects aged between 31 and 59 are expected to appear in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court soon.

“The investigation to search for other outstanding suspects continues.”

TimesLIVE