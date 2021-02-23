‘He must testify and reveal the truth’: SA weighs in on state capture inquiry’s call for Zuma’s arrest

Former president Jacob Zuma is trending on Twitter as users weigh in on the call by the state capture inquiry to jail him for two years for contempt of court.

Some supported the inquiry and said Zuma must either face jail time or testify, but others expressed support for the former president.

Inquiry secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala on Monday launched an urgent application to the Constitutional Court for Zuma to be held accountable for his contemptuous acts. These include his failure to show up before the inquiry and “scurrilous statements” made against the ConCourt and judiciary.

Zuma has publicly accused some judges of abandoning the law for politics. Mosala said Zuma is an influential leader and must comply with the law.

The former president was expected to appear before the state capture inquiry last week, but he refused and issued a statement hours before he was due to testify stating his reasons for snubbing the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.