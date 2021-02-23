‘He must testify and reveal the truth’: SA weighs in on state capture inquiry’s call for Zuma’s arrest
Former president Jacob Zuma is trending on Twitter as users weigh in on the call by the state capture inquiry to jail him for two years for contempt of court.
Some supported the inquiry and said Zuma must either face jail time or testify, but others expressed support for the former president.
Inquiry secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala on Monday launched an urgent application to the Constitutional Court for Zuma to be held accountable for his contemptuous acts. These include his failure to show up before the inquiry and “scurrilous statements” made against the ConCourt and judiciary.
Zuma has publicly accused some judges of abandoning the law for politics. Mosala said Zuma is an influential leader and must comply with the law.
The former president was expected to appear before the state capture inquiry last week, but he refused and issued a statement hours before he was due to testify stating his reasons for snubbing the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said Zuma “will lose nothing” by appearing before the inquiry.
Former minister Derek Hanekom also supported calls for Zuma to testify, saying this would help enlighten the nation about allegations of state capture during his presidency.
“He should go to the inquiry and help our entire nation understand what actually happened during the period under review. It is his opportunity to enlighten us and reveal the truth,” said Hanekom.
Here are some of the reactions:
The ignorance on this platform is staggering, even from people who should know better. Now they say Zondo instructed the Concourt, when they know that it's just his recommendation in an application. The Concourt will have the final say after hearing the other side too.— Errol (@errolbsk) February 23, 2021
Zondo really wants President Zuma 😂😂 this is sad to watch— Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) February 22, 2021
Umsholozi will lose nothing by going to the commission nothing.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 22, 2021
We know that the ConCourt will rule in Zondo's favour🤷🏻♂️ either way we still support H.E President Jacob Zuma pic.twitter.com/eBA6vQAJLi— BLACK AGENDA (@TSeagisho) February 22, 2021
Of course. He should go to the Commission and help our entire nation understand what actually happened during the period under review. It is his opportunity to enlighten us and reveal the truth. https://t.co/iwyYHZpUwb— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 23, 2021
Jacob Zuma is not going to jail. Zondo commission is just wasting tax payers money on this one— Mom J 🌞 (@jeany0509) February 22, 2021
Hayi Bafethu Zondo is trying very hard to find wrong doing on President Zuma's part, yerrrr desperation ke boloi maaan.— I-AM-BLACK-FIRST (@mphikzo) February 22, 2021