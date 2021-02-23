South Africa

‘He must testify and reveal the truth’: SA weighs in on state capture inquiry’s call for Zuma’s arrest

23 February 2021 - 10:55
The state capture inquiry has called for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma for defying the Constitutional Court's ruling ordering him to attend the hearings. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former president Jacob Zuma is trending on Twitter as users weigh in on the call by the state capture inquiry to jail him for two years for contempt of court.

Some supported the inquiry and said Zuma must either face jail time or testify, but others expressed support for the former president.

Inquiry secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala on Monday launched an urgent application to the Constitutional Court for Zuma to be held accountable for his contemptuous acts. These include his failure to show up before the inquiry and  “scurrilous statements” made against the ConCourt and judiciary.

Zuma has publicly accused some judges of abandoning the law for politics. Mosala said Zuma is an influential leader and must comply with the law.

The former president was expected to appear before the state capture inquiry last week, but he refused and issued a statement hours before he was due to testify stating his reasons for snubbing the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

State capture commission calls for Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years

Former president Zuma had committed a number of 'contemptuous acts', the commission said.
Politics
21 hours ago

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said Zuma “will lose nothing” by appearing before the inquiry.

Former minister Derek Hanekom also supported calls for Zuma to testify, saying this would help enlighten the nation about allegations of state capture during his presidency.

He should go to the inquiry and help our entire nation understand what actually happened during the period under review. It is his opportunity to enlighten us and reveal the truth,” said Hanekom.

Here are some of the reactions:

