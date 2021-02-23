IN PICTURES | Bicycles bring positive vibes to youth in gang-ridden Cape Flats

Shaun Weitz is not unusual in the Cape Flats community of Hanover Park - he has been a gangster and has lost a son to gang violence.

Where Weitz departs from the stereotype is in the way he now uses his time: building bicycles for local children in an attempt to keep them out of gangsterism’s clutches.

His project was born during the lockdown last year and has blossomed so vigorously that Weitz and his partners have built 70 bicycles using parts scavenged from piles of scrap.

Every weekend, children as young as eight flock to the bicycle store and set off on adventures.