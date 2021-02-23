PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: A mother's dream

It’s been years since a girl born into poverty was killed and dumped away from her home - and still her family waits for justice.

The case of 10-year-old Kopano Molelekedi, who died on September 6 2018, is in a docket lying on a desk somewhere at the Florida police station.

It is one of thousands - more - that are awaiting an update.

There can be as many as 80 new dockets opened in a week at any one police station and many will fall through the cracks.

Two years after her death, we speak with Kopano's family about how they are coping with her loss.

This is the fifth and hopefully not the last episode of Justice for Kopano, a short podcast series that dissects what happened to the youngster and what has transpired in the investigation since.

Listen to the story here: