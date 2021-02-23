Investigative podcast
PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: A mother's dream
An investigation into the death of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone
It’s been years since a girl born into poverty was killed and dumped away from her home - and still her family waits for justice.
The case of 10-year-old Kopano Molelekedi, who died on September 6 2018, is in a docket lying on a desk somewhere at the Florida police station.
It is one of thousands - more - that are awaiting an update.
There can be as many as 80 new dockets opened in a week at any one police station and many will fall through the cracks.
Two years after her death, we speak with Kopano's family about how they are coping with her loss.
This is the fifth and hopefully not the last episode of Justice for Kopano, a short podcast series that dissects what happened to the youngster and what has transpired in the investigation since.
Listen to the story here:
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | iTunes | Player.fm | Pocket Casts
Our wish is to create a final episode that gives justice to the family and an ending to a very sad South African saga.
If you have any information about the case, comment below or e-mail us at patricka@sundaytimes.co.za.
If you have not listened to the previous episodes, we recommend you do so before starting this one.
Follow the events of that fateful morning on the map below to understand why this case doesn’t add up. It will also assist listeners to grasp how a crime with so many witnesses has gone unpunished.
In January 2020 Sunday Times eventually managed to track down the family of Kopano Molelekedi, the little girl who was hit by a car, abducted and left for dead in Pennyville Park, Johannesburg.
This five-part investigative series is a collaboration between the Sunday Times and MultimediaLIVE after a two-year investigation that remains unresolved.