South Africa

Taxi boss’s son on bail after allegedly firing at ‘hitmen’ who gunned down his father

23 February 2021 - 17:40
The state dropped murder charges against Yusri Gordon last week after he allegedly shot and killed two suspected hitmen who killed his father. File photo.
The state dropped murder charges against Yusri Gordon last week after he allegedly shot and killed two suspected hitmen who killed his father. File photo.
Image: Aron Hyman

The son of a taxi boss faces a criminal charge after allegedly gunning down two hitmen sent to kill his father in Bellville, Cape Town.

The crime scene was filmed by commuters returning home from work shortly after the shooting on February 15. Footage showed three people lying on the pavements outside the regional office of the department of water & sanitation.

On the other side of the road, Shafiq Gordon, a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) boss and Bellville taxi rank manager, was bleeding to death in his Toyota Hilux after being shot at close range.

The other two bodies were men allegedly sent to kill him in the latest murder linked to Cape Town’s taxi war.

Another man was filmed lying on the side of the road and receiving medical attention after he was reportedly severely beaten by taxi drivers who ran from the nearby rank to the scene of the shooting.

CCTV footage obtained by TimesLIVE showed Gordon’s son, Yusri, chasing the alleged gunmen and firing at them after his father was murdered.

The footage shows Yusri picking up the firearms of the two individuals after he shot them.

Yusri appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Thursday after he was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to drop the murder charges.

Yusri’s lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, said the illegal possession of a firearm charge emanated from his client picking up one of the alleged hitmen’s guns.

Hendricks said the firearm was confiscated by police for ballistics testing.

He said Yusri had been to a locksmith and was walking back to his car when he witnessed the assassins shooting at his father.

Yusri was released on R2,000 bail on Thursday and the case was postponed until June 2 for the ballistics report.

Eastern Cape taxi leaders to seek state intervention amid new killing spree

The Eastern Cape taxi industry wants the government to intervene in a brewing storm after the brutal killing of three taxi owners at Ngqamakhwe taxi ...
News
8 hours ago

Bellville taxi rank has been the location of most of Cape Town’s taxi violence over the past few years.

The violence is fuelled by a cut-throat contest between Cata and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) over commuter routes and space at ranks.

Codeta members park their taxis in Belrail Road instead of inside the rank, which is controlled by Cata.

Commuters are carrying much of the burden of the rivalry because the associations are operating longer routes.

A city traffic law enforcement source said the Paarl/Mbekweni to Bellville route was an example of how the tension between the associations has led to a more expensive and longer commute.

Instead of transporting commuters directly to the rank on a one-stop trip via the N1, Codeta operates between Paarl and the R300 interchange with the R102 in Kuils River. From there, commuters have to pay an extra R10 for a Cata taxi to take them the remaining 4km to Bellville.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fikile Mbalula to scrap 63,000 taxis in three years as part of recapitalisation

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants to scrap 63,000 taxis in the next three years as part of a taxi recapitalisation programme.
Politics
5 days ago

Taxi associations 'a law unto themselves' and feed into deadly violence, report finds

Local taxi associations are allowed to run amok and do as they please.
News
1 week ago

Cape Town CBD turns into wild west as taxi turf war breaks out

The dispute that turned the city into a battle ground appears to be over lucrative long distance taxi routes
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News
  5. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X