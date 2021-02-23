Unemployment reached highest level in fourth quarter of 2020: Stats SA

The official unemployment rate increased by 1.7 percentage points to 32.5% in the last quarter of 2020 — the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008, Stats SA announced on Tuesday.

This means 7.2 million people were unemployed, up from 30.8% in the previous three months.

“We are seeing that the proportion of people of working age, versus the proportion of those that are employed, is widening, meaning the market is not creating sufficient jobs to absorb enough [people]," statistician-general Risenga Maluleke told a news conference.

SA was in recession before it recorded its first coronavirus infection in March and has long suffered from extremely high levels of unemployment.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.6% of the labour force was without work in the fourth quarter, amounting to 11.1 million people, Stats SA data showed.