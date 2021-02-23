'We were forced to adapt fast': maths boffin celebrates after roller-coaster year

Veren Naidoo from Rondebosch Boys' High School in the Western Cape is still in shock after discovering he was second in mathematics in the country.

“I wasn’t expecting this because 2020 was a roller-coaster, it was a challenge navigating being a matriculant. The lack of classroom education brought a different kind of life and we were forced to adapt fast,” he said.

Naidoo said his community was elated by the news. “Everyone is so excited for me. We had a lot of distractions but we made it. Our teachers went above and beyond to ensure our success,” he added.

He plans to pursue studies in chartered accounting.

Peace Phangisa from DD Mabuza Comprehensive School in Mpumalanga is one of the top achievers in technical mathematics. He too has big plans for his post-matric life.

“I want to study electrical engineering. I like working on things and solving problems. This is the most important achievement of my life yet. I look forward to the future.