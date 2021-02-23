South Africa

'You've been through hell and back, but did it' — Mzansi toasts the matric class of 2020

23 February 2021 - 09:05
This year's matric pass rate is 76,2%. File image.
This year's matric pass rate is 76,2%. File image.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Many have taken to social media to congratulate the class of 2020 after the national matric results were released.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the results on Monday. She said she was fairly pleased with the pass rate of 76.2%, a decline from 81,3% obtained in 2019.



The Free State was the top-performing province followed by Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The TL was soon filled with messages praising teachers and pupils for their achievements.

“On all accounts, 2020 was a challenging year for learners and particularly matriculants. Congratulations to all who celebrate their success. We wish them well for the next steps on their journey. Thank you also to the many committed teachers,” tweeted Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Others left words of encouragement for those who are disappointed with their results.

READ MORE

Hey, SA, leave those kids alone: tough year could see 2020’s matric marks suffer

Teacher unions have admitted that the Covid-ravaged education year should result in a drop in matric results
News
1 day ago

From inmates to top districts: Five things you need to know from 2020 matric results announcement

Here's the ultimate cheat sheet on Matric results 2020.
News
2 hours ago

SA’s national matric pass rate for 2020 dropped by 5.1 percentage points

'I was expecting a bloodbath,' basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday.
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News
  5. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
X