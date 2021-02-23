'You've been through hell and back, but did it' — Mzansi toasts the matric class of 2020
Many have taken to social media to congratulate the class of 2020 after the national matric results were released.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the results on Monday. She said she was fairly pleased with the pass rate of 76.2%, a decline from 81,3% obtained in 2019.
The Free State was the top-performing province followed by Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
The TL was soon filled with messages praising teachers and pupils for their achievements.
“On all accounts, 2020 was a challenging year for learners and particularly matriculants. Congratulations to all who celebrate their success. We wish them well for the next steps on their journey. Thank you also to the many committed teachers,” tweeted Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Others left words of encouragement for those who are disappointed with their results.
To the parents of the 2020 learners: please be understanding and sensitive. Your child may be going through a lot. Prioritize their mental health over your need for their instantaneous success in Matric. #matric #MatricResults2020 #education ❤️👏🏻— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) February 23, 2021
On all accounts 2020 was a challenging year for learners, and particularly matriculants. Congratulations to all who celebrate their success. We wish them well for the next steps on their journey. Thank you also to the many committed Teachers! #MatricResults2020— Edward Chr Kieswetter (@EdKieswetter) February 23, 2021
Township schools with good management are flourishing 👏 #MatricResults2020— Nthabiseng (@maetsa_kabomo) February 23, 2021
bachelor’s w 5 distinctions nca emntaneni 🥺 #MatricResults2020— welp (@uselessnoodle69) February 23, 2021
Congratulations to the class of 2020. You’ve been through hell and back. But you’ve made it. We’re proud of you. To those who didn’t make it, it’s not the end of the world. #MatricResults2020 #MatricResults pic.twitter.com/u31p5c45x0— PegzoTheFirst (@ThePegzo) February 23, 2021
Congratulations to the class 2020 and all those who played supportive roles. Indeed your vision was bigger not shaken👏🏽🥳 #MatricResults2020 #Matric #Past3amSquad— Maphala Mokubedi (@sharon_maphala) February 23, 2021
Congratulations to the class of 2020🥳 we love to see it! #MatricResults2020— Pumziwe 🍒 (@miss_madikiza) February 23, 2021
#MatricResults2020— Lesiba Justice (@Maijase_) February 23, 2021
My cousin got 6 Distinctions bafethu 🥳🥳🥳💥💥💥💥💥💥.
Well done.
#MatricResults2020 well done to all those that have made it and those that didn't please know that you did your best under the difficult circumstances of lockdown, covid and school breaks that took a lot of your time, well done you all did well.— Angela (@Nkosiang) February 23, 2021
