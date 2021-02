Two of the top matriculants at Sanctor High School in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape used the Forest mobile application to motivate each other to study for their final exams.

The result? They bagged seven distinctions between them.

Jamie-Leigh Groenewaldt, 18, of Heath Park, bagged four distinctions, her highest mark being 95% for Afrikaans First Additional Language.

