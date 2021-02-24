COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Right2Know set to defy Covid-19 regulations in today’s budget protests

February 24 2021 - 07:49

Philippines offers nurses in exchange for vaccines from Britain, Germany

The Philippines will let thousands of its health care workers, mostly nurses, take up jobs in Britain and Germany if the two countries agree to donate coronavirus vaccines, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Britain's health ministry said it was not interested in such a deal and its priority was to use shots domestically, but said it would share surplus vaccine internationally in the future.

The Philippines, which has among Asia's highest number of coronavirus cases, has relaxed a ban on deploying its health care workers overseas, but still limits the number of medical professionals leaving the country to 5,000 a year.