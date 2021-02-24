COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Right2Know set to defy Covid-19 regulations in today’s budget protests
February 24 2021 - 07:49
Philippines offers nurses in exchange for vaccines from Britain, Germany
The Philippines will let thousands of its health care workers, mostly nurses, take up jobs in Britain and Germany if the two countries agree to donate coronavirus vaccines, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Britain's health ministry said it was not interested in such a deal and its priority was to use shots domestically, but said it would share surplus vaccine internationally in the future.
The Philippines, which has among Asia's highest number of coronavirus cases, has relaxed a ban on deploying its health care workers overseas, but still limits the number of medical professionals leaving the country to 5,000 a year.
February 24 2021 - 07:39
Japan regions push to end state of emergency as Covid-19 cases fall
Regional Japanese governments have requested emergency pandemic measures be lifted ahead of the March 7 scheduled end as new Covid-19 cases trend lower, the country's economy minister said, adding the government will seek expert views before agreeing.
A surge in cases prompted Japan to announce a state of emergency last month for 11 prefectures, requesting residents to curtail activities and businesses to shorten operating hours.
The state of emergency would likely be lifted in stages though businesses would be asked to continue closing early, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.
February 24 2021 - 07:18
Campaigners of the Right2Know (R2K) group have announced they will intentionally defy Covid-19 regulations barring political gatherings because they claim there is no merit in this particular rule.
On Tuesday the group said: “We will be defying the current Covid-19 regulations that prohibit political gatherings because we believe the government is using them to suppress dissent.
“Other gatherings are permitted in the current regulations and we believe this is an attack on our right to protest.”