David Makhura paints gloomy picture of Gauteng councils

Gauteng premier David Makhura is deeply concerned about the financial state of the economic hub’s municipalities after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and losing more than R8bn in revenue.

His state of the province address on Tuesday spelt out how negatively revenue collection in municipalities was affected in the first few months of the lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus and brought the economy to an almost grinding halt.

“The matter of great concern is that the financial position of many municipalities deteriorated during Covid-19,” Makhura said.

Makhura said R8,75bn in revenue was lost between April 2020 and July 2020, which coincided with the first three months of the hard lockdown.