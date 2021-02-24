South Africa

High achieving Eastern Cape schools celebrate 100% matric pass rate

Hard work by pupils and staff pays off in challenging times

24 February 2021 - 09:13 By Mfundo Piliso and Lulamile Feni
Ulwazi Secondary School pupils celebrate after receiving their matric results on Tuesday.
Ulwazi Secondary School pupils celebrate after receiving their matric results on Tuesday.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

It was a day of joy and jubilation as some schools across the province recorded an impressive 100% pass rate for the 2020 matric exams, with more than 50% of their classes obtaining bachelor passes.

In Mdantsane, Vulamazibuko High School received 60% bachelors, 30% diplomas, and a 10% higher certificate pass rate.

Ulwazi Secondary School, which had been recording a 100% pass rate since 2013, received 91 bachelors with four diplomas out of 95 pupils.  

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

MORE:

'You've been through hell and back, but did it' — Mzansi toasts the matric class of 2020

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday she was pleased with the matric results.
News
1 day ago

From inmates to top districts: Five things you need to know from 2020 matric results announcement

Here's the ultimate cheat sheet on Matric results 2020.
News
1 day ago

SA’s national matric pass rate for 2020 dropped by 5.1 percentage points

'I was expecting a bloodbath,' basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa
  5. Hey, SA, leave those kids alone: tough year could see 2020’s matric marks suffer News

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X