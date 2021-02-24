High achieving Eastern Cape schools celebrate 100% matric pass rate

It was a day of joy and jubilation as some schools across the province recorded an impressive 100% pass rate for the 2020 matric exams, with more than 50% of their classes obtaining bachelor passes.

In Mdantsane, Vulamazibuko High School received 60% bachelors, 30% diplomas, and a 10% higher certificate pass rate.

Ulwazi Secondary School, which had been recording a 100% pass rate since 2013, received 91 bachelors with four diplomas out of 95 pupils.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.