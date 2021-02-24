MEC Panyaza Lesufi hails 'historic' 2020 Gauteng matric results

The top overall performing pupils in Gauteng for the 2020 academic year are from the Tshwane South district.

Noelle van der Walt from Hoërskool Menlopark came third, Carla Dippenaar from Hoërskool Waterkloof came second and in first place was Karla Reinecke, also from Hoërskool Waterkloof.

This was announced during a department of education celebratory event on Wednesday.

“We might accept that our results declined by 3.5% but the reality is: in the history of our province, and in the history of our country, no single province has made 92,000 learners pass matric — and more than 45,000 get bachelor passes to go to a university of their choice,” said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Johannesburg West came second and Gauteng North was the third-best district.

Lesufi said some of the milestones achieved included the quality of passes, progressed pupils, spatial distribution, gender, achievement in mathematics and science, achievement in language and the number of university endorsements.