Possible ‘misjudgment’ caused KZN pilot and Springbok canoeist to crash into cliff, claims report

An investigation into the possible cause of a KwaZulu-Natal plane crash which claimed the life of pilot Mark Perrow, 55, a former SA Olympian canoeist, in March last year has revealed crucial details leading up to the crash.

An accident report by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) revealed Perrow - who had been monitoring the Nyala Pans to St Elmos race while flying over the Umkomazi River, near Richmond, in his light aircraft - “had probably misjudged his proximity to the cliff” before veering left into it.

"On March 15 2020, a pilot onboard a Sling 4 aircraft with registration ZU-IPS took off on a private flight from Groutville Airfield in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, with an intention to land back at the same airfield. The pilot was the owner of the aircraft and a well-known canoeist marathon champion."