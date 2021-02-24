Right2Know set to defy Covid-19 regulations in today’s budget protests

Campaigners of the Right2Know (R2K) group have announced they will intentionally defy Covid-19 regulations barring political gatherings because they claim there is no merit in this particular rule.

On Tuesday the group said: “We will be defying the current Covid-19 regulations that prohibit political gatherings because we believe the government is using them to suppress dissent.

“Other gatherings are permitted in the current regulations and we believe this is an attack on our right to protest.”